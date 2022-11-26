Categories
Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards And Said They Kiss “Like Teenagers”


By now, you’re probably aware of Cher‘s relationship with music executive Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

The singer was photographed holding hands with the 36-year-old music executive earlier this month, and later confirmed the relationship on Twitter while defending Alexander’s “intentions.”

Cher recently shared a photo of Alexander sitting in his underwear with the caption “A.E. Hanging [Out].”


In a reply to a Twitter user asking for relationship advice, Cher said that A.E. “came after me till we met in the middle” and is the “consistent” partner in their relationship, whereas she’s the “skittish” partner. “LADIES NEVER GIVE UP,” she wrote, while also saying that he’s “different 4 me.”

@tomileeCCrew He’s 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He’s Consistent one ,I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP.
Neither One Wanted2 Make LONG✈️. TRIP 2 Paris & Then PARIS WAS MAGIC,NEBI WANTED 2 C A.E🔥Grill,
Must say he was different 4 Me.


In another reply to someone asking her about Alexander’s best quality, Cher said that he’s “kind, smart, hilarious” and that they kiss “like teenagers.”


“On paper this looks strange (even 2 ME),” Cher also wrote in a separate tweet before also saying that Alexander believes love “doesn’t know math.”


“I [love] him because he wasn’t afraid,” she said in another reply. “He’s kind, hilarious, smart, talented, beautiful. We talk & laugh. We r perfectly matched. Do I wsih I was younger, yah, I’m not boo fkn hoo.”

@WAitken61 I DONT GIVE MEN QUALITIES THEY DONT POSSESS.ITS A RECIPE 4 DISASTER.
HES”NOT”HIS TATS, HAIR COLOR,DIMOND GRILL. I♥️HIM BECAUSE HE WASNT AFRAID.HES KIND,HILARIOUS,
SMART,TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL.WE TALK & LAUGH.WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED. DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER,YAH,I’M NOT BOO FKN HOO


And that’s that. We’ll see how all of this turns out!





