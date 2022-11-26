China sets up eerie Covid camps in centre of Beijing

Panic in Beijing over a looming Covid lockdown has emptied streets across China’s capital. This comes as workers in the capital quickly build a Covid quarantine facility made up of shipping containers and tents. The looming lockdown in Beijing follows growing protests across the country amid anger at the Covid-zero policy.

Bloomberg’s Emma O’Brien said: “They are erecting shipping containers, and tents in preparation for quarantining people who get Covid.

“This is not necessarily people who need to be hospitalised or get really sick.

“Despite murmurs earlier in the month that the rules would be relaxed, they are still pursuing Covid-zero, and they do isolate every single Covid case in a government-run facility.

“We are seeing more than 1,000 cases a day in Beijing.”

Several makeshift quarantine centres have popped up across central Beijing, while workers are also turning conference centres into field hospitals.

JUST IN: Putin’s alliance with ex-Soviet states at risk of ‘ending’