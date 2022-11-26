Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper drops baby news with girlfriend

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper took to Instagram and revealed his long-term girlfriend Taya is pregnant. The farmer, who is a breakout star working alongside Jeremy Clarkson on his Amazon Prime series, could not be happier as he was inundated with messages.

Kaleb, 24, is already a dad to the couple’s first born – 20 month old Oscar – as he juggles farming life, books and television work.

In view of his 1.1 million followers, the farm manager shared a sweet family photo, as he held Oscar in his arms alongside his partner.

The pair held up a picture of the baby scan as they shared the exciting news.

The delighted TV star wrote: “So excited to announce that baby cooper number 2 is cooking nicely.”

