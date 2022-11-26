Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper drops baby news with girlfriend

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper took to Instagram and revealed his long-term girlfriend Taya is pregnant. The farmer, who is a breakout star working alongside Jeremy Clarkson on his Amazon Prime series, could not be happier as he was inundated with messages.
Kaleb, 24, is already a dad to the couple’s first born – 20 month old Oscar – as he juggles farming life, books and television work.
In view of his 1.1 million followers, the farm manager shared a sweet family photo, as he held Oscar in his arms alongside his partner.
The pair held up a picture of the baby scan as they shared the exciting news.
The delighted TV star wrote: “So excited to announce that baby cooper number 2 is cooking nicely.”
Kaleb has previously addressed rearing his family, saying: “I have plenty of experience with kids having to put up with Jeremy every day!”
He continued to The Sun: “I have always wanted to be a younger dad… Oscar is already better at farming than Jeremy, I’m sure of it!”
Kaleb told the publication that he didn’t know whether he was excited or nervous and revealed that he and partner Taya waited until her 12 week scan before telling friends and family about the wonderful news.
The young farmer found fame during the first series of Clarkson’s Farm.
Despite wanting to buy his own farm, Kaleb continues working at Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.
The duo continued to delight audiences with their hilarious antics as Kaleb supports amateur farmer Jeremy.
Kaleb was more than qualified for the task as he’d completed an apprenticeship on a local cow farm after leaving school at 16.
It meant that he never felt intimidated by The Grand Tour host as Kaleb had extensive knowledge of farming.
