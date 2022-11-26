Coleen Nolan says she’ll never get over tragic sister Bernie’s death

Coleen said: “I think it was a really important podcast to do, having experienced a lot of grief, and a lot of loss, and a lot of moving forward from it.

“With Bernie, it was so shocking really and so unexpected. But because I didn’t see her every single day – I live in the North, she lived in Surrey – I had this thing in my head, ‘Oh she is still in Surrey. It’s fine’. It was only the odd time where I’d think ‘I must text Bernie’ where it would hit me, she’s not there.”

She added: “The actual physical pain, that’s going to happen. Talking and not feeling alone can help. But all I can say is that gradually… I’ll never get over losing my sister, but I’ve learnt to live with it and I can think of her and smile and miss her for the joy she brought to us.

“The one thing grief takes away from you is hope, initially. You think there’s no hope, I’m never going to get over this. All I can say from experience is that there is hope. There’s always a reason to carry on. And, more importantly, there’s help.”