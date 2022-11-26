Column: Rising chorus for neo-individualism in a prickly environment

A basic principle of American individualism has long been acceptance of a broad notion of personal freedom, without rejecting the role of government in addressing threats jeopardizing the larger community.

But the COVID pandemic’s many shutdowns, restrictions and mandates have combined with Americans’ long-standing fierce independence and orneriness to raise the chorus for neo-individualism: a small-government, on-your-own ethos, with interventions by government accepted only when advancing socially traditional conceptions of personal freedom.

This explains talk about scaling back important social programs, and government staying out of personal choice, even when implicating fundamental public health measures and all while insisting on the reversal of laws protecting choice regarding same-sex marriage, LGBTQ rights, contraception and abortion.

Opponents of this chorus warn of flirting with authoritarianism, and proponents of the righting of a decades-long imbalance favoring large-government “stateism” and cultural liberalism.

Reconsideration of basic principles of governance should never be feared. What is cause for concern in the U.S., though, is that the chorus for neo-individualism is rising in a prickly environment marked by three factors: unrestrained social media where distortion and incivility are rampant; First and Second Amendment rights insisted on as the basis for protecting provocative behaviors; and, political leaders who revel in election opportunities inherent in a charged and divisive environment.

All too often, social media darlings and start-up entrepreneurs who’ve shown how an understanding of the marketplace can generate eye-popping levels of wealth entertain the belief that social media brings the world together. Give the masses a platform that is unrestrained, and eventually the truth will out.

While markets are brutally rational in responding to what the marketplace desires, social media is easily turned from engaging the rational elements of the human brain to simply lighting-up its more primordial, deep-seated and irrational centers. In such a context, calls for neo-individualism is likely to be fraught with lies, conspiracy theories and savage demonization.

Similarly with the constitutional rights to speak and bear arms. Dependent on the breadth accorded those rights, we can have either peaceful assembly, sportsmanship, and lawful self-defense, or violent confrontation with unfortunate death and mayhem.

But the Constitution is not a suicide pact, protecting every sort of in-your-face and intimidating behavior some might insist is constitutionally protected.

Surely not even those puritanically devoted to the broadest interpretation of constitutional rights can read today’s news as signifying that more outrageous speech and greater proliferation of guns has resulted in a more polite and civil society.

Given the current political environment, unless we prefer calls for neo-individualism to result in potential disaster, constitutional rights need to be understood as existing not in some experimental and idealistic world where we are all rational and temperate individual actors, but in one where the darker, conspiratorial and more impulsive dimensions of human nature often dominate.

Political leaders are totally tuned-in to how the outcome of election cycles are influenced by portrayals of opponents as evil extremists, never to be accommodated. But whenever supporters engage in detestable or violent conduct, they offer disingenuous platitudes of condemnation while cautioning that overreaction must not infringe the rights of others.

Drawing a line between what is and is not advisable or legal is no easy task. Equally, however, among politicians today, very few willingly demonstrate the courage to acknowledge most questions are close calls, and the nation will not perish if an opponent prevails. But is not just such courage needed?

And as the nation hears a rising chorus for neo-individualism, is not the steady hand of the frank and levelheaded, rather than the alarmist rhetoric of the bombastic party loyalist, what is most required?

Pray the civility of the mid-term elections indicates rabid political disciples have not lured us so far into the cesspool of polarization that the great silent majorities in both parties have been irretrievably eclipsed.