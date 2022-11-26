Companies causing chaos with roadworks could be hit with huge fines

One of the great frustrations of modern life, is queueing for ages in a line of traffic, inching forwards to get through a set of contra-flow traffic lights at a set of roadworks, so that you can crawl past a large hole in the ground, heavily coned-off, with absolutely no-one working on the site as you finally drive past it!

In my own County of Essex, over a recent 12-month period there were over 77,000 street and roadworks, making it the most “dug up” County in Britain. However, the curse of prolonged and overrunning roadworks is one which applies across the entire country, from motorways to country lanes.

Sometimes it is utility companies carrying our repairs or maintenance, sometimes broadband providers laying new fibre, or property developers connecting up new estates to the power grid.

In many cases, however, the common factor is a lack of any palpable sense of urgency to get the job done, regardless of the inconvenience which is caused to the travelling public.

As a constituency MP who has received a growing tide of complaints about the frequency of roadworks in recent years, I am now proposing legislation to try and do something about it.

Next week I will introduce the Roadworks (Regulation) Bill into Parliament, to try and help alleviate this situation. The Bill essentially has three aims. Firstly, it will give local highways authorities much stronger powers to control the granting of permits to anyone who wants to dig up the highway network.

At present, highways authorities can only really refuse to grant a permit on safety grounds and, if those applying for one deem the work to be “an emergency” then the ability of the authority to refuse them is even weaker still.

The Bill would also allow refusal on the grounds of causing unacceptable disruption and would materially strengthen the hand of councils to negotiate much tighter conditions – including stricter deadlines – so that companies would hopefully be prevented from over-running in the first place.

Secondly, the Bill would mandate local councils to take all practicable steps to “deconflict” roadworks in their areas, to prevent multiple works in the same neighbourhood leading to near gridlock, especially during peak periods.

A few years ago we had near chaos in my home town of Rayleigh, when several sets of roadworks, on the main arteries in and out of the town, were allowed to commence at almost exactly the same time.

When we subsequently looked into why it turned out that the official at County Hall who handed out permits to developers didn’t communicate with the one who gave them to utility companies!

This Bill would seek to rectify that, by imposing much stricter controls on highways authorities who give out the permits – and would also seek to prevent the same stretch of road being dug up multiple times, in short succession, by different companies.

Thirdly, the Bill would materially increase the fines for roadworks which overrun. At present, the fines are minuscule and have not been updated for years.

They are hardly likely to be a deterrent to major utility companies or housing developers, some of whom just accept the fines – on the rare occasions, they are actually levied – as a cost of doing business.

This Bill would significantly increase the penalties for over-running beyond the schedule agreed upon when the permit was first granted – and persistent offenders could be fined up to 10 percent of their annual turnover; which should make even the most tin-earned company sit up and listen.

In summary, no one likes roadworks but everyone accepts they are sometimes a necessary evil.

However, the spirit of this Bill will be “If you really do have to dig up the road network, then get in, do what you have to do as quickly and safely as possible and then get out of the way, and get the traffic flowing again.”