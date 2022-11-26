Conor McGregor responds to doping accusations, teases next fight and Netflix docuseries

We haven’t seen Conor McGregor fight since he broke his leg in a second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Since then, the former UFC champion has been quite vocal in his hiatus. He had a lot to get off his chest Saturday on Twitter, especially concerning his status with the UFC’s anti-doping program.

He also took some time after a long rant directed toward UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith to plug his upcoming projects.

Though he previously said a Netflix docuseries about his career would be released in January 2022, he announced Saturday he has “just completed executive production of the first episode.”

“This documentary will be out before my next fight, episode 1, of 4. And the full 4 will be out before my Hollywood debut,” McGregor tweeted.

McGregor is starring in a reboot of Patrick Swayze’s 1989 movie “Roadhouse” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

“You’re bout to see what’s what here. And it ain’t free,” McGregor added.

McGregor fires on Anthony Smith

McGregor’s two-hour Twitter spree began early Saturday morning in response to Smith’s comments regarding his injury recovery.

“It bothers the f*** out of me that he pulled himself out of the USADA testing pool,” Smith recently said on Michael Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast.

“There’s only one reason you would do that. He’s looking jacked as sh*t. You keep seeing videos of him flexing in front of mirrors and screaming and he’s huge. He healed really fast. Like, really fast,” he added.

McGregor absolutely has put on weight and recently shared that he would be “clear for testing in February,” seemingly bypassing the required six months of testing pool availability.

He is reportedly using an “exceptional circumstances” clause to be cleared sooner.

Smith listed Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva as fighters who are still having complications and didn’t get the same treatment as McGregor.

“I talked to Weidman today… He’s still struggling to get back. Anderson took a long time. Corey Hill took a long time. Anybody who’s broken their leg has taken a long time. He’s seemingly pretty healed up. It just bugs me that he gets to jump out of the pool, juice up on whatever he’s juiced on and then just jump back in the pool,” Smith said.

“Everything was fully disclosed before I began. The state of allowance for athletes to recover from injuries as horrific as the one I overcame must be assessed,” McGregor said In his response to Smith. “My thoughts are with Weidman and Anderson Silva. The 3 of us, and only us, know the severity of this injury,” he added.

That sentiment came after McGregor told Smith “keep my name out of your f***ing mouth,” paired with plenty of name calling and taunting about a leg injury Smith sustained in his last fight against Magomed Ankalaev.

McGregor even decided to double black with a voice memo two hours later:

“This one goes out to Anthony Smith. Reports came out from your last bout you broke the leg, and you were sitting there hobbled over…It was silence out of your trap, so obviously it was a miss calculation, he didn’t break your leg. So what was it?”

“I had those stress fractures and they were building over time – even over years of booting people around. It build up over time. So keep kicking, pal, until the leg snaps” McGregor said.

“Get back in the cage and keep kicking until the leg f*cking fully snaps, and then you’ll be at my level. And then you’ll go about what you have to go about too. I’m a big, bad machine, what can I say? God decided it.”