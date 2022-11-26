Could Rip’s Loyalty to John Dutton Ever Change on ‘Yellowstone’?

The relationship between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) on Yellowstone is one hundred percent rock solid — and don’t expect that to change anytime soon. In a new interview, Hauser leaves no room for doubt when asked if Rip’s loyalty to John could ever change.

What Is Rip’s Background on Yellowstone?

As Yellowstone evolved over the course of its first four seasons, fans have gotten brief flashes of Rip’s backstory, revealing that he killed his abusive father after his father murdered his brother and mother. John Dutton took in the orphan no questions asked in return for him taking the brand to swear his loyalty, and Rip has become his most loyal enforcer, the unrelenting foreman of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and unwavering protector of his darkest secrets.

What Will Happen With Rip on Yellowstone Season 5?

Taste of Country spoke to Hauser when he was in New York in early November as part of a press junket to promote Season 5 of Yellowstone, which premiered on Nov. 13. During the interview, we asked the actor if he could ever foresee anything that John Dutton could do or ask of Rip that would test his loyalty to his mentor and father figure, and his answer was completely and utterly unequivocal.

“No,” Hauser stated firmly, without a moment of hesitation.

What Happens With Rip and Carter on Yellowstone Season 5?

Hauser’s character is now getting the opportunity to become a mentor and father figure to Carter (Finn Little) in turn in Season 5 of Yellowstone, and Hauser told us that will continue throughout the season.

“It’s a slow burn,” Hauser says of Rip and Carter’s growing relationship. “You know, Rip’s not just gonna open the floodgates and say, ‘Come here, kid.’ It’s always going to be a bit of tough love. But that’s the way he was raised, and he was raised by John that way, and I think that’s consistent to who he is as a person.”

Hauser says that despite his gruff exterior and his own difficult background, Rip has a lot to offer Carter.

“I mean, work ethic is a huge one,” he tells us. “I think consistency of character. Loyalty, honor, friendship. There’s a ton of things that he has. And also, just being a great horseman, and understanding the land and where you are and where you fit within the ranch and the pecking order. There’s tons of stuff that’s really juicy this year with us.”

What Can We Expect From Yellowstone Season 5?

Yellowstone Season 5 is an extra-long season consisting of 14 episodes, which will air in arcs of seven episodes apiece.

Where Can We Learn More About Yellowstone?

