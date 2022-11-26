Couple set to save £297 a year on bills with renewable energy project

Stephen and Nic Healer from Manchester have purchased shares in the Graig Fatha wind farm, in Wales, which is run by Ripple Energy. They receive money off their energy bills for the lower costs of producing the energy on the farm, compared to the market electricity price.

The couple signed up to the scheme in their efforts to be as sustainable as possible in their energy use, helping them move away from gas.

The Healers have bought just under £2,000 worth of shares, and this year they are forecast to save £297 at a set price, with savings of £4,200 over the 25-year lifespan of the turbine.

Their savings for this year are based on a saving rate of 9.46p per kWh, with an estimated rate for the 25 years of 5.30p per kWh.

Stephen said: “It is a really big help, and we had signed up at a good time as Graig Fatha came online when electricity prices started to go a little wild.

