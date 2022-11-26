Cudos wins AIBC’s summit best cloud computing project

Cudos won the best cloud computing project award at the AIBC Europe Awards on 17 November 2022.

Why it matters

With the launch of its Cudo Compute platform, Cudos outranked competitors EthernityCLOUD, Simba, CloudCoin and Ankr to secure first place. This is an independent recognition of the growth and contribution of Cudos in the highly competitive blockchain cloud computing space.

In its current state, Cudo Compute caters mainly to Web2 clients, offering solutions across:

Simultaneously, Cudos is working on launching a decentralised blockchain-based cloud computing solution in the coming months.

Commenting on the award, David Pugh-Jones, CMO of Cudos, said: “Being recognised as the Best Cloud Computing Project at one of the world’s most prestigious blockchain, AI, and crypto events is a huge success and honour for us. While our entire marketing team is thrilled that our efforts in sharing our story with the world resulted in this special award, this is just the tip of the iceberg. This massive success wouldn’t be possible without the tireless work of our tech and product teams developing exceptional Web3 solutions.”

David Pugh-Jones, CMO, Cudos, receiving the award at AIBC Europe

Background

The AIBC summit in Malta, AIBC Europe, is part of a series of global events. The organiser, AIBC, is a globally respected leader hosting thought leadership events in emerging fields with the best and brightest in the world of Blockchain, Artificial intelligence, and Quantum Computing.

“Having a great product is one thing. Helping the world recognise this is a different story. Our success at the AIBC summit is the fruit of a carefully crafted and patiently executed events strategy spanning many months. We were delighted to participate in the exceptionally well-organised AIBC Europe event featuring brilliant speakers and resourceful networking opportunities. Recognising Cudos as the Best Cloud Computing Project at the awards ceremony was just the cherry on the cake,” said Kaitlin Argeaux, Head of Events at Cudos.

Your role

Cudos aims to improve blockchain and cloud technology whilst reducing their harmful environmental effects. The network offers a cheaper, more energy-efficient alternative for dApps, asset ownership, and transfer.

About AIBC

AIBC is a globally respected nexus for emerging technologies with the best and brightest in the world of Blockchain, Artificial intelligence, Quantum Computing and several other sectors all calling the summit home.

Launched in 2018 in Malta and founded by Eman Pulis, the inaugural summit set the stage by acting as a launchpad for Malta’s novel regulation on DLT, being amongst the first states to do so and setting the stage for the mass adoption of the technology. Since then, the summit has been one of the core hubs for leading figures from several emerging tech sectors, laying the foundation for the economy of the Future.

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

