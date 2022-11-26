Dane County Humane Society offers tips to pet owners this holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Sparkly decorations and special foods can encourage the holiday spirit but pose a danger to pets.

The Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is reminding families how to keep their pets safe throughout the holiday season.

Decorations should be picked wisely, as DCHS says that sparkly decorations often attract attention from cats and dogs. Tinsel is one of the most common items that need to be surgically removed from cats. Light displays are another decoration that should be used cautiously, as they can cause electrical shocks and burns to pets.

DCHS advises against pet owners leaving food unattended. Fatty, sweet and spicy foods, turkey and chicken bones, and alcohol pose risks to pets. High fat foods like turkey can cause GI upset, while chocolate is toxic to both cats and dogs.

As guests come and go, pets have better chances of escaping. DCHS says pets that have up-to-date microchips as well as well-fitted collars with identification tags are more likely to be reunited with their owners.

DCHS also recommends owners have a plan if their pet goes missing. In this case, the first step should be reporting the lost pet to DCHS through their website and checking their found pets page. Anyone who finds a pet can file a report on their website.

More holiday-related pet tips can be found on DCHS’s website.

