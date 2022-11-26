Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after Felix Auger-Aliassime inspires win over Italy

Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga.

Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world number 18.

However, Felix Auger-Aliassime had a much easier time on court as he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 to level things for Canada and take the semi-final contest to a decisive doubles.

World number six Auger-Aliassime then teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to complete a remarkable comeback for the Canadians as the pair ground out a 7-6 (2) 7-5 success over Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini to book a place against Australia in Sunday’s showdown.

Down an early break in the first set, Auger-Aliassime let out a triumphant roar as he converted a break point with a forehand winner in the sixth game and never took his foot off the gas, sealing the tiebreak with an ace.

Auger-Aliassime, sixth in the singles rankings, harnessed his powerful serve to fend off three break points in the final game and celebrated with a chest bump with Pospisil, who excelled at the competition despite beginning the week without any clothes after his bags were lost en route from a Challenger Tour event.

Auger-Aliassime won both of his Davis Cup matches on Saturday





“Davis Cup is always a wild week and I would say the most fun, as a player,” Pospisil said.

Auger-Aliassime was brought in as a last-minute substitution on the doubles team after compatriot Shapovalov lost earlier in the day in a physically punishing marathon match.

“We knew coming this week that we could make some changes depending on how singles went and I just feel like the whole team connected around this idea and there was no ego in the wrong places,” said Auger-Aliassime.

“Everybody just has the clear idea of the main goal, which is lifting the cup tomorrow.”

The Australians had made sure of a first Davis Cup final appearance in 19 years on Friday when they edged past Croatia in the opening semi.

The Canadians will be chasing their first title in the men’s team competition when they take on the 28-time champions Australia.