Dead End (2022) – Netflix Series – Dec 1 – Martin Cid Magazine

Dead End is a Netflix thriller comedy series directed by Grzegorz Jaroszuk and Jakub Piatek starring Jasmina Polak, Anna Ilczuk and Michal Sikorski.

Premise

A group of people sharing a ride accidentally switches cars with a bank robber, who then pursues them to retrieve the stolen money he left in the trunk.

Dead End (2022)

Release Date

December 1, 2022

Where to Watch Dead End

Netflix

Cast

