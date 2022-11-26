Decorate your home for Christmas on a budget in four steps

Everybody wants to have shiny and expensive-looking home decor during the festive period but many Britons may be looking for ways to do this without spending a fortune this winter. Luckily, there are four simple ways to make your house look fabulous this Christmas without buying any new items.

Add plenty of candles

Tapi’s number one tip is to add a lot of candles around the house. Candles and pine are two of the most classic Christmas elements and “these are really easy to find and use in unique ways”.

They recommended clustering together pillar candles of varying heights to create “a soft light on your dining table or side table”.

Alternatively, place them in a line to bring in some of that “soft, flickering light that we associate with warm and cosy nights,” the experts said.

If people don’t have candles at home, a set of four candles in different heights is available for just £7.99 at The Range. A set of candles is “a brilliant way to keep your home feeling warm, cosy, and inviting,” the retailer’s site said.

