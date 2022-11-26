Denmark Tax Agency Explains Permanent Establishment, Place of Management Under DTA With Norway

The Danish Customs and Tax Administration Nov. 21 posted online Tax Council Decision No. SKM2022.557.SR, explaining the permanent establishment and place of management requirements for the taxation of two companies under the 1996 DTA with Norway. The Norwegian registered companies’ senior management personnel worked partially worked from the company’s Norway office, and partially from home in Denmark. The company sought clarification as to whether it had become taxable in Denmark or created a permanent establishment there. The tax council explained that: 1) the companies weren’t domiciled in Denmark, because the companies’ day-to-day management was mainly performed from the Norway office …