Here is the full card for tonight’s event in the English capital.

– Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin; Heavyweight

– Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman; For the vacant British heavyweight title

– Pat McCormack vs. Christian Nicols Andino; Welterweight

– Sandy Ryan vs. Anahi Ester Sanchez; Women’s super lightweight

– Cheavon Clarke vs. Jose Gregorio Ulrich; Cruiserweight

– Mark Dickinson vs. Gideon Onyenani; Middleweight