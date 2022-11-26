Doctor Zhivago’s Julie Christie, 82, wows in sizzling unearthed pics

Julie was just 25 years old when she took on the role of Lara Antipova, mistress of Yuri Zhivago (Omar Sharif) in the classic film Doctor Zhivago back in 1965.

The star got her big break two years earlier in 1963 when she starred in Billy Liar.

She then went on to win international attention for her role in Doctor Zhivago, as well as for performance in Darling that same year, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

More recently Julie has starred in Finding Neverland, Troy and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – all of which came out in 2004.

Her last film credit was in 2018’s The Bookshop, where she was the film’s narrator.

Doctor Zhivago airs at 2pm today on BBC Two.