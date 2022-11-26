Dr Disrespect Has Been Banned from Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Dr Disrespect is notorious for being a competitive streamer and an outgoing personality, but has been criticized for sometimes taking his trash-talking too far in games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This is evident by the popular streamer receiving a seven-day suspension from Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for alleged over-usage of proximity chat.





Proximity chat was a feature introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with the purpose of bringing players together and using the voice chat function is both a strength and also a potential weakness. Proximity chat allows players to overhear enemy squad members if they draw close enough, but also allows them to listen in on the opposing members conversations as well, although some Call of Duty players have used proximity chat for other measures.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Dr Disrespect Has Suggestions on How to Improve Call of Duty: Warzone 2

During a live stream on November 24, Dr Disrespect announced his seven-day ban from the game to his live audience, explaining that his ban was due to proximity chat toxicity. Despite frequently playing the game during his streams, Dr Disrespect has never backed down from criticizing Call of Duty: Warzone 2, whether it’s the game’s new DMZ mode or the looting system. However, this recent ban appears to be his own doing, as the YouTube personality admits overusing proximity chat before questioning whether it approached spam territory. “Yeah it was probably for spam. But was it really?” he asked.

Currently, Dr. Disrespect is circumventing the ban by continuing to play Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on an alternate account. “This is not even my account,” he admitted. “They banned my other one for seven days for proximity chat use. Believe it or not champs. So we’re playing on an alternate.” It’s worth noting that the controversial YouTube streamer and Activision haven’t seen eye-to-eye, as Dr Disrespect was not invited to the Warzone 2 creator event, causing further frustration. Dr Disrespect has remained open about criticizing Activision for being out of touch with its player base due to the snub and the most recent suspension.

Earlier in the month of November, following a game where he was unceremoniously killed, Dr Disrespect quit and uninstalled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, stating he was done with the game forever. Dr Disrespect has stated a number of times over his experience how out of touch he believes Activision and the Call of Duty developers have become as of late, pointing out that the seven-day suspension comes at the eve of the $100,000 tournament. While most of his fanbase are siding with his stance and criticisms of the game, some are beginning to wonder whether it’s time for Dr Disrespect to take a step back and choose the high road.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 releases on November 16 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Dr Disrespect is Never Going Back to Twitch at This Point

Source: Dexerto