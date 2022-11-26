Drivers face £80 fines for common driving habit

Parents have been warned to wrap-up warm to avoid fines at the school gates after new research found that more than one in 10 could be at risk of being fined for picking their kids up. Some people admitted to leaving their engine running when waiting for their kids at the school gates, but many could unknowingly be fined for this simple and seemingly innocent action.

Idling, the term used for leaving a vehicle’s engine running while it is stationary, is banned at schools because it creates harmful emissions that contribute to air pollution and can damage children’s health.

Motorists are being urged to wrap up with extra coats, hats and gloves so they don’t need to keep the engine running to fuel the heater.

New research by Quotezone.co.uk found 11 percent of drivers fail to turn off their engines while waiting outside school – therefore committing the offence.

Drivers who breach the law by leaving their engines running unnecessarily, risk receiving a £20 penalty notice that will double if not paid in full within 28 days.

