Drivers issued with winter warnings – what to do to stay safe

“When this is activated, you’ll see a light appear, usually denoting a snowflake. While you won’t get fined for not using it as it’s not a legal requirement, it’s a safety tip worth knowing about!

“When driving at any time, it’s important to familiarise yourself with the rules of the road and, this is particularly vital during winter when driving conditions may be more treacherous than normal and, when more rules may come into play.”

Drivers were previously warned by Graham Conway, Managing Director at Select Car Leasing, that they could be facing unexpected fines this winter. These include…

Tyre check

Colder weather causes tyre pressure to fall. Tyre manufacturer Continental suggests that for every temperature decrease of 10C, tyres will lose between one to two PSI (Pounds per Square Inch) of pressure, which is enough to be detrimental to the car’s handling and stopping capabilities.

