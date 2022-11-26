Drivers warned of the difference between circular and triangular signs

However, circular signs that identify the speed limit for the road are a legal order. Any speed limit seen in a red circle sign are mandatory limits and display the maximum speed drivers can travel along that stretch of road.

The Highway Code makes it clear that speed limits are absolutely maximum for drivers, yet it doesn’t mean it’s always safe to drive at the speed limit.

Motorists should always know when to reduce their speed – such as when the road layout has a potential hazard (like a tight bend), any bad road conditions (such as potholes), when the road is being shared by other users like pedestrians, horse riders and cyclists, weather conditions and nighttime driving.

Streetlights are also used as an identifier for the speed limit in that particular area. A stretch of road which doesn’t have any speed limit signs will be found in a built-up, urban area with streetlights and the maximum speed limit here will always be 30mph.

