Electric cars could become ‘cheaper’ in the future

With less than 10 years to go until the ban on the sales of new petrol and diesel cars, many drivers have started wondering if the prices of electric cars will ever come down. According to one expert, the costs of buying an EV might decrease in the near future as production increases to meet the demand.

Tom Hixon, Head of Instructor Support at Bill Plant Driving School, told Express.co.uk: “You currently could be looking at around £40,000 for a new electric car which definitely doesn’t sit well in the average bank account during this cost-of-living crisis we’re having; especially when compared to a standard petrol car which can range from around £12,000 – £30,000 if bought new.

“Second-hand cars will be cheaper, however, the price reduction will appear the same for both, leaving EVs more expensive. We can’t say for certain that these prices will reduce anytime soon, however it can be assumed that EVs will become cheaper in the future.

“It might be a case of more cars circulating through re-sales to bring the prices down, once they are a more standard motoring option they are bound to see more reasonable prices attached to them.

“The growing push for a move to EVs can also insinuate that the production of these vehicles will increase and circulation will grow, therefore along with this push, we can hope for cheaper vehicle costs.”

