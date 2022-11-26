England fans in violent World Cup clashes with Wales in Tenerife

The brawls came on the day of an underwhelming England performance against the USA. Wales’ chances of reaching the knockout rounds took a major blow several hours earlier.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions staggered to a goalless draw with the Americans but remain top of Group B thanks to their 6-2 rout of Iran last week. Wales were beaten 2-0 by Iran and must now beat England on Tuesday to have any chance of reaching the last 16.

Rob Page’s side were poor against Iran and deserved their defeat. But both Iranian strikes came in the nine minutes of second-half added-time. Wales had goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent off for a crude kung-fu kick on striker Mehdi Taremi.

Tensions between English and Welsh fans will come as a worry to the authorities with plenty riding on Tuesday’s Group B clash between the two sides. England need a win to be sure of finishing top of the group and to be in with a chance of an easier first knockout round tie. Wales need to win, while a victory by three goals could sensationally knock England out of the tournament.