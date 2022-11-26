England vs South Africa FREE live stream: How to watch rugby online





Want to find out how to watch England vs South Africa for free online or on your TV? We’ve got everything you need to know so you can tune in to the big game from Twickenham Stadium without paying a penny. The huge rugby union clash – which sees the two sides that contested the last World Cup final facing off again – begins at 5.30pm today (Saturday, November 26). Coverage starts on Prime Video at 4.30pm, and if you’re in the UK you can watch the match for free by signing up to an Amazon Prime free trial. If you’re based in other regions around the world other providers will have the rights. You can, of course, use a VPN service such as the brilliant ExpressVPN who is currently offering 3 months FREE and a discount of 49 percent. If you sign-up to a VPN you’ll be able to change your location and tune in via a different service than usual.

Amazon has the rights to the Autumn Nations Series, which is another impressive addition to the Prime Video sports coverage. Besides this, the Netflix and Disney+ rival also airs select Premier League matches as well as ATP and WTA tennis in the UK. The Autumn Nations rugby union competition features Argentina, Australia, England, Fiji, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales. It’s played over four rounds with this weekend being the final round. If you don’t have a Prime Video or Amazon Prime membership and you want to watch the match then you can simply sign up to a 30 day free trial. This will let you watch a live stream of the England vs South Africa match entirely for free. Amazon’s Prime Video service can be accessed via a range of platforms. You can tune in on your Android or iOS tablet or smartphones, as well as on your Windows or Mac laptop, via dedicated streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and also directly on a web browser (Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Safari). Simply download the app and sign-in.

If you’re abroad on holiday at the moment and want to tune in to England vs South Africa with your Prime login there is a way. Geoblocking restrictions means when you’re outside of the UK you’ll need a VPN to use a service you subscribe to at home like Prime Video. And if you’re on the hunt for a VPN there’s one standout option. In our opinion, the best VPN for streaming is ExpressVPN. And if you want to try out the service there’s a great promotion running right now. For a limited time only you can get three months free when you sign-up for the top-rated VPN. If you’re not in the UK this weekend this will help you catch all of the action from Twickenham.

Today’s match between England and South Africa is a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final that was played in Yokohama. That time South Africa emerged victorious, breaking British hearts after England had overcome New Zealand in the semis. But England got the better of the Springboks last year in an Autumn Nations clash that Eddie Jones’ side won 27-26. Speaking ahead of today’s game Jones said: “We’re going out there to light the crowd up. “The support at Twickenham was outstanding last week and we want to work hard on the pitch to make sure we have another atmosphere like that again on Saturday.” England: Steward; Freeman, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Coles, Curry, B Vunipola. Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Ribbans, Simmonds, Youngs, Slade, Nowell. South Africa: Le Roux; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Mapimpi; Willemse, De Klerk; Nche, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Orie, Kolisi (c), Mostert, Roos. Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Du Toit, Van Staden, Smith, Hendrikse, Libbok, Moodie

