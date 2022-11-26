“Everything changed when we found an efficient treatment for my foot” – Nadal

Rafael Nadal‘s foot injury, which many thought would spell the end of his glorious career, has been well documented. The Spaniard was forced to take injections to numb his foot during his historic 14th Roland-Garros triumph this year but was able to find an effective treatment with his medical team post that run.

Nadal is currently in South American playing a series of exhibition matches with Casper Ruud and during his visit in Chile and he opened up about how the treatment has enabled to continue competing at the highest level on the tour.

“There were several and distinct episodes in this season and all of them had the footprint of my physical problems. Everything changed when we found an efficient treatment for my foot. It helps a lot,” the 22-time Grand Slam champion told the media as reported by Punto de Break

“This has placed the perspective of me continuing to play tennis at another level. (…) I will travel to Australia with all the possible hope and will to work to do the best effort possible to feel I am competitive.”

“It’s disappointing but we keep going” – Nadal on Spain’s Davis Cup loss

While Nadal was away in South America, his Spanish teammates were in Malaga for the knockout stage of the Davis Cup. The Spaniard, also missing world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, went down to 2-0 to Croatia in the quarter-finals.

When asked about the same, Nadal said it was a disappointing loss since he felt that Spani had a chance to win both the singles matches against the Croats.

“What a shame. That was two winnable matches, but it happened to be losses,” Nadal said. “That’s how sport is. You have winners and losers. It’s disappointing but we keep going.”