Everything We Know About Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Netflix has decided to branch The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On out with a spin-off series called The Ultimatum: Queer Love, and here’s what we know about it thus far. The first season of The Ultimatum, which aired in April 2022, featured six couples who struggled to agree on when to get married, have kids, or generally further their relationship. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who also lead the popular Netflix series Love Is Blind, the first batch of The Ultimatum couples had eight weeks to decide whether they would tie the knot or go their separate ways.

Although the first three seasons of Love Is Blind have produced an abysmal track record, The Ultimatum ended in one marriage and three engagements. Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger were the sole couple to get married at the end of The Ultimatum, while Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr, as well as Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggs, walked down the aisle off-camera. Netflix announced that The Ultimatum season 2 would happen before the show even premiered, but it wasn’t until early November that the streaming service revealed its first spin-off, The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Here’s what we know about the upcoming series so far.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Was Originally The Ultimatum Season 2

Before Netflix made the decision to market The Ultimatum: Queer Love as a spin-off, it was initially intended to be The Ultimatum season 2. In an interview with Variety, Chris Coelen, the CEO of Kinetic Connect who created The Ultimatum, explained that after they filmed The Ultimatum: Queer Love, “it felt like it made sense to differentiate the two [shows].” While The Ultimatum: Queer Love was also filmed in Texas like The Ultimatum and will share other similarities, “having a different host for the different versions [also] made sense to us,” Chris continued.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Could Premiere In Early 2023

While its cast and release date haven’t been confirmed, there’s a good chance that interested viewers can catch The Ultimatum: Queer Love in early 2023. In July, Chris told Variety in a separate interview that the show was in-post production and gushed, “It’s really exciting…it’s great.” While The Ultimatum featured six heterosexual relationships, The Ultimatum: Queer Love will introduce five LGBTQ+ couples with female and non-binary partners. Like its predecessor, the cast members of The Ultimatum: Queer Love will have an opportunity to match with other contestants over the eight-week experiment, and like former couple April Marie and Jake Cunningham, they’ll be sure to bring the drama and entertainment viewers crave.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher Will Host The Ultimatum: Queer Love

As briefly mentioned earlier, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will guide each couple featured on The Ultimatum: Queer Love throughout the eight-week experiment, while Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return to host The Ultimatum season 2 despite the negative impression Nick and Vanessa left on Love Is Blind fans. JoAnna, who starred in the 2001 film Not Another Teen Movie and the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, was praised by Chris, who told Variety, “I think she did a great job. She really was passionate about doing it.” While Netflix hasn’t revealed much about the new The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On season 2, the decision to make The Ultimatum: Queer Love a spin-off and promote inclusivity and diversity was a smart one.

