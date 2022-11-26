Fears coastal communities becoming ‘ghost towns’ with spike in Airbnbs

They warn too many residential homes are being converted into properties used solely for short-term tourist rentals, driving up the cost of housing and crippling short-staffed businesses because working people can’t afford to live nearby.

An amendment to the Government’s Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill has been signed by 25 Tory backbenchers including North Devon MP Selaine Saxby, who said: “The tourist economy is vital to us but things have got completely out of balance.”

Ms Saxby said: “In the close I live on, during the pandemic only five properties out of 30 were occupied. That gives you an indication of the number that are being used as second homes and holiday lets.

“It pushes up prices and it’s extremely hard for people who want to work to move into the area. Our pubs and restaurants can’t open full time because they can’t get any staff, our hospital has 20 percent vacancies and it’s even worse in social care.”

She added: “We do need properties for tourists but the idea is that the council would be able to say no in an area where there are too many, or welcome them in areas where more are needed.”

Others backing the amendment include senior Conservative Iain Duncan Smith and former Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers.