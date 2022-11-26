Fifa’s sponsors need to reset their relationship ahead of the next World Cup

Barely a week into the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar and it is likely to go down in history as the most controversial tournament ever.

rom the inane ramblings of a Fifa boss, TV pundits letting loose on the hosts and strict curtailments on filming local TV footage, right through to booze bans in stadia, teams refusing to sing national anthems and the banning of “OneLove” rainbow armbands, this is a tournament like no other.

It is also one that sponsors will want to quickly forget.

But it was always going to be this way. Anyone in the upper echelons of Fifa and the world of sponsorship who thought otherwise was either deluded or being disingenuous. Or both.

Ever since Fifa controversially awarded the rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar back in 2010, a stench has hovered over its headquarters in Switzerland. While the ancien regime of Fifa may have moved on since then, the allegations of foul play have continued to linger.

As far back as 2015, Fifa’s then sponsors Adidas, Coca-Cola, Hyundai, BP, Sony and Visa all called for an investigation into Qatar being given the 2022 World Cup, fearing a “negative tenor” around corruption allegations.

Whether this was an exercise in box-ticking platitudes or genuine concern, they were responding to an investigation by the US Department of Justice into how football officials awarded TV and marketing contracts. The investigation led to at least 25 Fifa executives being indicted for “their participation in a 24-year scheme to enrich themselves through the corruption of international soccer”.

Visa, which had paid an estimated $185m (€180m) to sponsor Fifa up until the World Cup in 2022 was the most vociferous. Its statement at the time read: “Our disappointment and concern with Fifa in light of today’s developments is profound. As a sponsor, we expect Fifa to take swift and immediate steps to address these issues within its organisation. This starts with rebuilding a culture with strong ethical practices in order to restore the reputation of the games for fans everywhere.”

Then in 2020, the US Department of Justice alleged that officials from Russia and Qatar had bribed voting Fifa members to support their bids. Needless to say, these claims were vehemently denied by both countries. And that was the end of that.

What is astonishing in all of this is that sponsors, many of them leading global brands, have stuck with Fifa.

A week before the World Cup kicked off in Doha, Fifa announced that it had managed to fill all the global and regional sponsorship slots it had available. As the organisation reports in four-year cycles, it also announced it earned a massive $7.5bn in revenue from commercial sponsorship deals that are tied to the 2022 World Cup. Surprisingly, this was $1bn more than what it earned in the previous World Cup cycle.

The bulk of Fifa’s income comes from its Tier 1 partners which includes the likes of Coca Cola, Visa, Hyundai, Wanda, Adidas, Qatar Airways and Qatar Energy. Underneath the partners is a layer of global and regional sponsors that includes the likes of McDonald’s, Budweiser, Vivo, Hisense, crypto.com and betting firm Betano. For the 2022 tournament, these have been joined by the local Qatari bank QNB and local telco Ooredoo.

Key broadcast deals for this year’s tournament, meanwhile, were signed during Sepp Blatter’s reign with Fox in the United States and Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports.

While critics of the Qatar World Cup are quick to draw analogies with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour which, let’s face it, is a cynical and grandiose sportswashing machine, there’s a lot more at stake for the credibility of brands that nail their colours to the Fifa mast.

In the plush corridors of Fifa’s Zurich headquarters, money has always talked but sometimes for the wrong reasons. With the World Cup scheduled to be shared by Canada, Mexico and the USA in four years time, a total reset of the relationship between sponsors and football’s most powerful organisation should be top of the agenda in the aftermath of Qatar. It’s certainly long overdue.​

A €1m Christmas appeal

Christmas FM makes its annual return to the airwaves next week and this year the organisers have secured Cadbury, Coca-Cola and An Post as lead sponsors.

Broadcasting non-stop Christmas music 24/7 from The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin, the station is hoping to raise over €1m over the next three years for its four charity partners, Barnardos, Make-A-Wish Ireland, Barretstown and The Community Foundation.

Honey+Buzz rebrands

The Dublin-based experiential agency Honey+Buzz has changed its name to Allied Global Marketing (AGM).

The name change follows on from its acquisition in 2021 by the US- headquartered marketing services group AGM.

In addition to the name change, the agency’s two co-founders and brothers Jonny and Paddy Davis have also taken up new senior global roles as executive vice presidents of AGM’s brand experience division.