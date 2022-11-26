Fort D Veterans Day events to include Civil War genealogy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) – Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11 and Fort D in Cape Girardeau will bring something new to its commemoration this year: Civil War genealogy.

The State Historical Society will host the annual event at Fort D.

In addition to the cannon fire and re-enactors, genealogist Bill Eddleman will be there to tell people how they can find out more about their ancestors who fought in the Civil War.

“I’ll be here so we can do our version of Genealogy Road Show, which is researching your Civil War ancestor and finding your Civil War ancestor,” Eddleman said. “What I’d ask people if they’re interested in that is to come with the name and as much as you know about that ancestor or relative and I can show you how to find additional information on them.”

The commemoration ceremony at Fort D starts at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The event will continue on Saturday where organizers say they will highlight the role of women during the Civil War.

Reenactor and genealogist Bill Eddleman previews Veterans Day events at Fort D, which includes tracing your ancestors who possibly fought in the Civil War.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.