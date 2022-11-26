Free prescription: State pension change could see over 60s wait longer

Over 60s benefit from free NHS prescriptions, however a Government consultation is considering bringing free prescription age for those in England in line with state pension age. An entirely separate review is looking at the state pension age itself. While the current state pension age is 66 years old for both men and women in the UK, there are plans to increase it to 67 for those born on or after April 5, 1960.

This means that millions of older Britons could be left waiting up to seven for the freebie benefit.

Another rise to 68 is on the cards for those born on or after April 5, 1977, which will be phased in gradually between 2044 and 2046 if the proposals get the go-ahead.

Last week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed the decision will be made early next year.

The Department for Work and Pensions said it was considering the increases because people are living longer.

