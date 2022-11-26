French men use jockstraps to ‘make themselves infertile’

“The testicles don’t have room to pass, and so they go up into the entrance of the inguinal canals.”

He claimed the method is increasingly popular, used by approximately 5,000 and 10,000 French men.

The version pioneered by Mr Mieusset failed to take off after he struggled to secure the €900,000 he needed for trials.

He initially handed out limited prescriptions for his pants every year after testing them on a herd of rams.

They remain commercially unavailable as modern backers continue to struggle with French authorities.