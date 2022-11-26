Gareth Southgate drops James Maddison World Cup hint for Wales clash

Gareth Southgate has suggested that James Maddison could be an option for England off the bench during the Three Lions’ final group match against Wales on Tuesday. The Leicester talisman has been struggling with a knee injury throughout the World Cup and has only just rejoined first-team training after being missing for a week.

Much of the talk in the build-up to the tournament revolved around the midfielder with many people believing that Southgate would not include him in his 26-man squad after being overlooked in September for the Nation’s League. However, he forced his way in with some hugely impressive performances for the Foxes, which have included 11 goal contributions in all competitions.

He is yet to play any part in England’s efforts after picking up a knee problem against West Ham in Leicester’s final game before the World Cup. He has largely been training alone as he undergoes treatment but he has rejoined the first-team squad and is now in contention to play a part against Wales.

Now, Southgate has hinted Maddison could be an option of the bench for the last group match against Wales. The Three Lions need a point in the Battle of Britain clash to secure qualification while a win would ensure that they top the group.

