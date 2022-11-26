Gasly will miss ‘precious’ teammate relationship with Tsunoda | RacingNews365

Pierre Gasly admits that he will miss AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda as he departs the Red Bull sister team for Alpine.
Gasly and Tsunoda have developed an amiable relationship off the track during their two-year stint together at the squad, with the pair often featuring in each other’s social media posts.
They have also participated in various activities documented in videos by AlphaTauri, including some karaoke sessions that proved popular with fans.
Gasly believes that the relationship is quite a unique one for teammates to share.
“Of course, I’ll miss Yuki,” Gasly told media, including RacingNews365.com, after the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
“I think the relationship we have had as teammates is not something you’ll find in many teams, so it was quite precious.
“But it’s also part of the sport [and] your career that you move on. For sure, I’ll miss him, and I wish him all the best.”
Gasly ‘extremely excited’ for 2023 with Alpine
While Gasly will miss working alongside Tsunoda at AlphaTauri, he is looking forward to the next chapter of his career with Alpine, where he will partner Esteban Ocon.
The pair have had a tumultous relationship in the past, but both have insisted that they will have no problems in working together.
Gasly is excited about what lies ahead, with Alpine having finished P4 in the 2022 Constructors’ Championship.
“[I’m] extremely excited because [the] Alpine package seems to be very competitive,” the Frenchman said.
“[At] some tracks, they were actually pretty close [to the front]. In Brazil, [Fernando] Alonso, in the last stint, [was] fighting for the top five.
“They’ve shown extremely fast pace on some occasions. If they manage to make a step forward, even better, so [I’m] extremely excited to jump in the car and start working for next year, and hear about all the developments going into next year’s car.”
