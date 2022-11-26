Gasly will miss ‘precious’ teammate relationship with Tsunoda | RacingNews365

Pierre Gasly admits that he will miss AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda as he departs the Red Bull sister team for Alpine.

Gasly and Tsunoda have developed an amiable relationship off the track during their two-year stint together at the squad, with the pair often featuring in each other’s social media posts.

They have also participated in various activities documented in videos by AlphaTauri, including some karaoke sessions that proved popular with fans.

Gasly believes that the relationship is quite a unique one for teammates to share.

“Of course, I’ll miss Yuki,” Gasly told media, including RacingNews365.com, after the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I think the relationship we have had as teammates is not something you’ll find in many teams, so it was quite precious.

“But it’s also part of the sport [and] your career that you move on. For sure, I’ll miss him, and I wish him all the best.”