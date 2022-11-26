GB news guest supports NHS England chief’s call





The NHS England chief’s call to allow menopausal staff to work from home has been supported by GB news guest journalist Nina Myskow on Friday. Ms Myskow offered her support to the plan and stated that “menopause is nothing to be just shrugged off”.

Head of the health service, Amanda Pritchard, issued national NHS guidance on menopause for the first time and said other employers should follow suit to help menopausal women “thrive” at work. The new plans will mean women suffering from symptoms could be given lighter duties and have access to “flexible working patterns”. NHS guidance asks employers to implement “any reasonable adjustments to their working pattern”. This could include flexible breaks, remote working or shorter hours. GB news host Mark Dolan expressed his concern over the upcoming strike by NHS nurses combined with the latest decision by Pritchard.

He said: “Nurses [are] going on strike on two specific dates in December. Other health professionals suffering from menopause symptoms will be working from home and doing lighter duties. “That’s not going to help with the backlog of 7 million people waiting for treatments.” Responding to him, Ms Myskow said: “I can tell you that menopause is nothing to be just shrugged off, it can last for years and years. “And it’s about time that society is finally recognizing what women go through and how debilitating, demoralising, dispiriting, despiriting menopause can be. READ MORE: Royal Mail set to sack staff and deny pay increase

NHS’s head of health service, Ms Pritchard says allowing menopausal women the flexibility when they are suffering and really need it will be a boost to the NHS workforce in the long run. She told The Telegraph: “Menopause is not a health condition, it’s a stage of life, and I want all women facing this transition in the NHS to have access to the right support to stay in and thrive at work.” Ms Pritchard added that women should not be forced to “grin and bear it” as employees “silently suffer” through menopause. Many women suffer with the symptoms of menopause through the perimenopause which comes before the menopause and subsequently increases the necessity to address these issues for women in the workplace and raise awareness in all aspects of life.

