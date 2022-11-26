Genealogy: Online database provides millions of archives

As family researchers we often wonder how and where we can find more information on a relative’s background. Specifically, is an ancestor listed in some historical document or collection, are there any personal or family papers somewhere in some library, or does a picture exist in a file somewhere? Using ArchiveGrid.org can help us figure this out.

ArchiveGrid a few years ago, from 2006-2012, was a subscription service. It was run by the OCLC, a private global nonprofit library cooperative organization with one of it’s primary goals to connect people to online resources in archives, museums, libraries, and historical societies across the world. Founded in 1967 as the Ohio College Library Center, it grew to become the Online Computer Library Center and finally just OCLC. It is responsible for WorldCat, the online “card catalog” for the world’s publications.

By its own definition, the OCLC’s ArchiveGrid is “a collection of over seven million archival material descriptions, including. . . records from WorldCat and finding aids harvested from the web. . . .[It] provides access to detailed archival collection descriptions such as documents, personal papers, family histories, and other archival materials held by thousands of libraries, museums, historical societies, and archives. It also provides contact information for the institutions where these collections are kept.”

To search on ArchiveGrid, go to the search page at http://bit.ly/3Veaw6P and enter a name or phrase, using the instructions there for narrower or broader searches. I have an ancestor who fought with George Rogers Clark, so I used Clark’s name to search. The results were 327 matches in various archives around the country but many located in Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Illinois, and Wisconsin. These were collections of historical interviews, papers, diaries, muster and pay rolls, quartermaster rolls, land grants, etc., that in any way referenced Clark or his campaign. I could view the hits as a list or a summary. Clicking on the summary and then the links within the summary allows the user to get more specific and see exactly which of the references is going to be the most important or which archives have the greatest number of important documents. Each record group located at a particular library has a “contact information” button that allows the user to immediately get in direct contact with the archives.

Entering a surname will yield many hits on different family records but the user will have to judge for him/herself whether these records are from the branch of interest.

We’re always looking for more access to historical newspapers that could have articles about a family member or contain an ancestor’s obituary. The Ancestor Hunt is a great place to start looking for which newspapers are available for free access. Its role is to provide easy access to already existing sites instead of the user having to jump around to multiple newspaper sites. On http://bit.ly/3TQ5nkg is listed over 78,000 links to historical newspapers. These links are organized by state and then by the town or category within the state. Clicking on the Indiana link will take the user to a list of newspapers from Chronicling America, Google News Archive, Hoosier State Chronicles, Indiana Legacy, Inspire, 13 county newspaper indexes, 52 university, college, and high school collections of student newspapers, a collection of CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) newsletters, Black newspapers in various cities, small town papers, religious newspapers and bulletins, and miscellaneous items. And at the end are links to paid sites. All in all, a great place to visit for finding newspapers.