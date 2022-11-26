George Harrison Said the Sales of Beatles Memorabilia Was ‘Ridiculous’ and ‘out of Hand’

George Harrison said sales of Beatles memorabilia were “ridiculous” and “out of hand.” It boggled the former Beatle’s mind that fans would want old pieces of paper with their autographs on them or even stranger artifacts.

Beatles memorabilia exploded during Beatlemania

Once Beatlemania exploded around 1963, crafty entrepreneurs sold merchandise with the band’s likenesses without their permission.

In Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, Joshua M. Greene wrote, “With all that love came a whole lot of money… consumers spent more money on Beatles paraphernalia than could be accurately counted. Life magazine had recently run a cover story declaring, ‘A New $10 Billion Power: the U.S. Teenage Consumer.’

“Baby boomers had become the largest and most influential market force in America, and the Beatles were beneficiaries. Merchandise and paraphernalia—wigs and wallpaper, dolls and figurines, chewing gum and candy, caps and shirts, belts and boots, balloons and buttons, sheets and pillowcases, photographs and pencil sharpeners, toothbrushes, towels, and everything in between—an entire industry of Beatles stuff flooded stores and street corners.

“In 1964, Beatles merchandise in the United States alone generated more than $50 million in sales. In the week following their ‘Ed Sullivan Show’ performance, the band’s records accounted for a major percentage of the entire year’s record industry sales, as they would for years to come.

“As early as their Shea Stadium concert, sales of Beatles records internationally had already surpassed £50 million, nearly $250 million in today’s money. Everything they touched turned to gold.”

However, Beatles memorabilia didn’t just include Beatles toothbrushes and shirts. Some businessmen came up with even craftier merchandise. For example, during The Beatles’ performance at the Hollywood Bowl, management gave them towels to dry their sweat. Somehow, a businessman was able to acquire the towels for $100. He then cut them into thousands of half-inch squares.

The entire lot sold out in less than a day at $5 apiece, earning the businessman more than $100,000 from The Beatles’ body sweat. Memorabilia like that grew in popularity.