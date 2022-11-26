Get into the Holiday Spirit with Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop’s Together We Care® Toy Drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 26, 2022 /CNW/ – Spread joy this holiday with Red Apple and The Bargain! Shops’ Together We Care® Toy Drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day.

Now in its 6th year, the Together We Care® Toy Drive offers customers the opportunity to get into the holiday giving spirit: Begun on November 12th and running through December 3rd, every store from coast to coast will collect donations and then, partner with a charity of its choice to ensure that people in need have a fun and festive season.

“This year, we’re hoping we can once again count on the generous support of Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop’s customers, as we aim to collect $650,000 worth of toys and gifts for children in small communities across the country,” noted Brendan Proctor, President.

Then, on Saturday, December 3rd, we’ll celebrate the final day of the Toy Drive with our 6th annual Fill-a-Sleigh Day: When customers shop in stores across Canada, 10% of ALL sales1 from the day will be donated to local charities.

“We’re all about giving back to the communities in which we live and work, and the ramp up to the holiday season is a time when we know we can do more. Together with our kind customers, we aim to make Christmas 2022 the best yet for those in need across Canada,” added Proctor.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada’s favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores — branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple — have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand-name food, fashion, home and more — but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods where we do business.

_________________________________ 1 Exclusions: Lottery, tobacco, gift cards, phone cards, pre-paid cards.

