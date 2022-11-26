Goat Simulator 3 Bigfoot Sighted quest guide

Completing the Goat Simulator 3 Bigfoot Sighted quest is a lot like looking for bigfoot in real life. Frustrating, intriguing and a total faff. But, while Coffee Stain North’s quest objectives may be purposefully unclear, this guide will clear it up and help you find where Bigfoot is hiding in Goat Simulator 3, as well as show you how to get your hands on the cool loot that comes with completing this quest.

If you’re trying to complete this quest without assistance though, or only want gently pushing in the right direction, think literally. Big. Foot. Still stuck? Here’s what you need to know to complete the Goat Simulator 3 Bigfoot Sighted quest in this open world game.

Where to find the Bigfoot Sighted quest

To find the Bigfoot Sighted quest in Goat Simulator 3, you need to sync with the Goat Tower in Morningwood Falls. This tower is located at the top of the mountain and is easily accessible via a wooden walkway surrounding the incline.

Once in sync with the tower, you can find the ‘Bigfoot Sighted’ quest area southeast of the tower, next to the river. The location is landmarked by a large cage and several protestors wielding anti-bigfoot rhetoric.

How to complete the Bigfoot Sighted quest

The subheading for this quest is to ‘Prove the unprovable’. To do this, the player must find bigfoot and cage them in the prison provided. From the area with the cage, head right up towards the sawmill. Follow the path until you come to the Mountain Dudes Sawmill sign, where more protesters are waggling their signs.

Don’t go any further towards the sawmill; instead, turn left to go off the main path. The side of the path in this location is a rocky section with large trees around it. A few metres ahead will be a log hut with a lit fire in front of it. Here you will find a comically large-footed NPC. This is your Bigfoot…

To transport Bigfoot, lick them and turn around to drag them towards the prison. Double back to the path and veer right, following the flow of the river until you come across the large cage again. Go inside the cage while still attached to the ‘Big Foot’, and the cage door will shut behind you. This will signify the quest is complete and the reward is coming. Don’t worry about getting trapped in there – trusty Pilgor can just move through the bars!

The reward for this quest will be automatically added to your inventory of costumes as soon as the mission is complete. The prize for finding Bigfoot is none other than your own pair of big feet and hands called ‘Homo Sapiens’ This gear doesn’t have any special effects attached unless you count looking exceptionally creepy as an effect.

