Google Workspace’s latest updates include improved Gmail search | Engadget

has some minor, albeit handy, updates for . Soon, when you join a call or start presenting on one from a Docs, Sheets or Slides file, you’ll have an easier way to share that file with other attendees through the meeting’s chat panel. You can grant everyone on the call access to the file or limit it to select attendees. You’ll all be able to collaborate on the document, spreadsheet or presentation while you’re on the call.

Elsewhere, Google says it will take your recent search activity into account to improve search results when you use the email service on the web. The company says this will make your Gmail search results more relevant and contextual. Lastly for now, there’s a requested feature on the way to Sheets that will enable users to resize the pivot table editor side panel. This should come in useful when the names of some pivot table columns or fields are too long and you’d like to see all of the text.

Google says these updates will be available to all Workspace and G Suite users within the next 15 business days. The company a welcome upgrade to the Workspace individual plan by increasing the amount of storage from 15GB to 1TB at no extra cost to users.