Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson’s marriage uncertainty amid delays

Strictly’s Gorka Marquez, 32, and Gemma Atkinson, 38, have been together for nearly five years and welcomed their daughter Mia in 2019. However, the couple who got engaged last year has disappointed fans with wedding news as they previously revealed how “chill” they are regarding the nuptials.

Gemma has shared several wedding updates over the last few months but there have always been delays or changes in plans.

The Emmerdale actress previously opened up about their plans for a “chilled” wedding, while hosting a “small” celebration but a “big party” after.

Speaking about how wedding planning is going earlier this year, Gemma said: “There have been a few times now where we’ve driven past a registry office and said, ‘Shall we just go in and do it? Yeah, let’s do it!’

“We’ve not planned anything other than we know we want it really small and really intimate.

