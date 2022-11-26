Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson’s marriage uncertainty amid delays

Strictly’s Gorka Marquez, 32, and Gemma Atkinson, 38, have been together for nearly five years and welcomed their daughter Mia in 2019. However, the couple who got engaged last year has disappointed fans with wedding news as they previously revealed how “chill” they are regarding the nuptials.
Gemma has shared several wedding updates over the last few months but there have always been delays or changes in plans.
The Emmerdale actress previously opened up about their plans for a “chilled” wedding, while hosting a “small” celebration but a “big party” after.
Speaking about how wedding planning is going earlier this year, Gemma said: “There have been a few times now where we’ve driven past a registry office and said, ‘Shall we just go in and do it? Yeah, let’s do it!’
“We’ve not planned anything other than we know we want it really small and really intimate.
She continued to OK! magazine: “We’ve agreed on just close family, a handful of friends, and a big party a week or so after.
“It’s just finding the time really. We’ve had lots of people saying, ‘You clearly don’t want to get married if you haven’t done it yet!'”
This comes after Gemma was left to respond to claims that the couple has had to postpone their upcoming nuptials.
She said to Manchester Evening News: “Gorka’s family are in Spain and the Spanish lockdown rules are quite strict at the minute and we want all of his family to be able to come.
Gemma and Gorka are parents to Mia, with Gemma having a traumatic labour as she required an emergency C-section.
The former Casualty star suffered from PTSD following the complicated birth, and had been hesitant to fall pregnant again, but revealed last year she and the Strictly star are thinking of adding to their family in the near future.
She admitted to Steph McGovern: “I’m at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia.
“The first few months of Mia’s life, I kept saying to my partner, Gorka, I’m not going through that again. I’ve now come of it and I feel I could.”
Gemma, who is a regular on Steph’s Packed Lunch, also saw a psychotherapist on the show to learn more about how women deal with birth trauma.
Speaking of her experience during labour, she said: “It was strangely comforting speaking to the women, it makes you feel like you’re not on your own, you’re not the only person who had a difficult labour.
“If anyone needs help, please ask for it because you deserve to be the happiest, healthiest parent.”
Gorka is currently away from home as he continues his Strictly Come Dancing experience with Helen Skelton in Blackpool.
