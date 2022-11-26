Gotham Knights Is Only $35, Collector’s Edition Gets Steep Discount Too

Gotham Knights, which was released in October, is on sale at Walmart for $35. This includes both the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 physical editions. That’s 50% off original $70 price tag–a pretty good deal for a game recently launched. Alternatively, you can grab the massive $300 Collector’s Edition for only $160 at Amazon.

Gotham Knights presents an intriguing premise: Gotham City without Batman. The game centers around the Bat-Family members–Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood–instead. Their enemy is the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society with powerful members. For more information, you can check out our Gotham Knights Review.

A number of PlayStation games are getting discounted this Black Friday. To name a few: Ghost Tsushima Director’s Cut is $30, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate is $40, and Last of Us PS5 Remake is $50.

There’s also great deals on PlayStation accessories, like discounts on PS5 DualSense controllers of all colors. Check out our roundup of best PlayStation Black Friday deals for the most succulent savings during this holiday season.