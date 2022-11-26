Hamza Yassin’s struggle to find love living in tiny remote village

Strictly fave Hamza Yassin’s glitzy onstage life, which now sees him performing to several million avid viewers per week, couldn’t be more different from the tranquil isolation of his home in the miniscule Scottish village of Kilchoan. The wildlife presenter and photographer is all for rugged nature, but admits that the lifestyle and surroundings he chose have never made it easy to fall in love.

After taking a holiday to the remote Ardnamurchan peninsula as a college student, he was so struck by the beautiful location that he resolved to do whatever it took to be able to call it home.

In fact, he was so desperate to relocate that by the age of 21, he’d voluntarily made himself homeless, sleeping in his car and washing his clothes at a local community centre.

He was even forced to use public toilets at a jetty as he didn’t have one of his own – but the Zoology student was determined to make his new life work.

The TV star made himself indispensable amongst the locals by mowing their lawns and chopping wood for their fireplaces – and in return they gave him the money he needed to top up his petrol tank and buy food.

