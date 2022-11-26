Harrison Ford’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel, ‘1923,’ Gets Premiere Date

The new Yellowstone prequel has a premiere date.

Taylor Sheridan’s latest, 1923, will debut on Dec. 18. The drama brings heavy hitters Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to the small screen to continue to fill out the backstory of the central Dutton family.

Ford will play Jacob Dutton and Mirren portrays Cara Dutton in the series, which explores a time when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West, and the Duttons who call it home.”

The series also stars Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

The series follows up on the success of Yellowstone prequel 1883, which aired last December.

The news comes as the franchise’s hit flagship drama, Yellowstone, gears up to return for its fifth season on Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.

On the same date, Paramount+ will launch Sheridan’s other new series, Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone as a mafioso exiled to Oklahoma.

In addition, the company is pairing the Yellowstone season five premiere and the premiere of Tulsa King for theatrical screenings at AMC theaters on Oct. 29.