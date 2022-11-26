Hear David Gilmour Guest on New Donovan Song ‘Rock Me’

Donovan‘s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, features a variety of guest artists, including David Gilmour.

The Pink Floyd icon’s contribution can be heard on the track “Rock Me” below; he also added elements to closing song “Lover O’ Lover” and a clip can be heard on Donovan’s site.

A press release noted that the album, which will arrive on Dec. 15, “celebrates Donovan’s Gaelic roots” while also representing a blend of multiple styles. “The fusion of my Gaelic roots styles, with my poetry and melodic composition, signature finger-style guitar phrasing, classical gypsy strings, vocal emoting and Gaelic rock, is a complete success for me on Gaelia,” he said. “I have fulfilled my service again as a living shaman poet. All the guests excelled, and Dan Fitzgeralnd co-producing with me, [enhanced] the songs with their superlative talents, [showing] great respect for all I have achieved in bringing worldwide appreciation for our Gaelic tradition.”

You can view a complete track listing below.

Donovan recently told Variety how the collaboration with Gilmour came about, saying they’d met at a country estate. “David and I chatted about how he had bought my cottage in the ’60s when I married Linda and moved on. ‘Why?’ I asked. He said my album track ‘Three Kingfishers’ – off my Sunshine Superman album of 1966 – had launched him in a celestial music direction, and so when I was selling my cottage, where so many of my songs were written, he wanted to be in my creative space. Makes sense in a Floyd sort of way!”

Of his new album, Donovan added: “David had already learned to fly (he wrote a song about it, too) and flew himself in to Ireland for the session. David brought his guitar roadie, who set up two amps in the studio, handed David his pink Strat, and his unique signature sound enthralled us all.”

Gaelia is available to pre-order now.

Listen to Donovan’s ‘Rock Me,’ Featuring David Gilmour

Donovan, ‘Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions,’ Track Listing

1. “Moon Over Clare”

2. “Watching the Sun Go Down”

3. “Glasgow Town”

4. “The Ferryman’’ Daughter”

5. “The Chost of Pagan Song”

6. “Where Are You Now”

7. “Living on Love”

8. “The Lake Isle of Innisfree”

9. “Madrigalinda”

10. “Down By the Harbour”

11. “Rock Me”

12. “Lover O’ Lover”