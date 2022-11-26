Helen Skelton’s Strictly win ‘sealed’ as pro spots advantage

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this weekend and Helen Skelton is holding her place near the top of the leaderboard. The presenter and her partner Gorka Marquez wowed the judges with their Quickstep. Professional dancer Gary Edwards told Express.co.uk she has a high chance of lifting the Glitterball Trophy.

Helen and Gorka achieved an almost perfect score of 39 with their Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse.

After their performance, Helen took to Instagram to express her excitement and gratitude.

She said: “Thank you for being on this crazy adventure with us! Thank you for getting us to Blackpool and beyond. @gorka_marquez you did it again.”

Dance expert Gary Edwards told Express.co.uk Helen’s ability to lead makes her stand out from the other contestants.

