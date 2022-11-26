Hilarious Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Invasion Final Kill Is All About T Posing

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 final kill cam clip shows not one but two operators stuck t-posing instead of animating as they should.

A hilarious bug recently encountered by some surprised players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Invasion mode saw both of the character models in the match’s final kill cam get stuck in T-poses. Caught shuffling around awkwardly instead of animating as they should, this incident serves as yet another example of the relatively rough state in which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched. Botched final kills are nothing new to the iconic first-person shooter franchise, but this one struck quite a few fans as particularly funny.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Invasion mode garnered a considerable amount of attention when it was first announced; a chaotic 20v20 slugfest featuring improved and reworked AI players, it felt like a continuation of the Ground War game mode introduced in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. However, while an interesting take on traditional Call of Duty multiplayer mechanics which blends standard death matches with elements seen in the popular Call of Duty: Warzone spinoff, it’s far from perfect, particularly in terms of technical performance.

T posing abounds in a video posted to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reddit page by u/_Teraplexor, and what was likely intended to be the stylish termination of a prowling sniper ended up as a weird glitch which saw to operators standing still and clipping through each other. Although a hilarious reminder of the game’s relative lack of polish, this was one of the title’s more inoffensive failures; with plenty of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players enduring crashes and other game-breaking bugs, it’s tough to get upset about something as silly as this.

That said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer seems to be the more stable experience when compared to the recently-released Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Hyped up as the epic continuation of Call of Duty’s beloved battle royale mode, players are currently contending with issues that lock some players out of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 entirely, make others invincible in certain situations, and, in general, make the experience much more of a hassle than it ever should be.

Yet, though undeniably rough around the edges, the game has still managed to serve as a return to form for the franchise. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has well outpaced last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard in terms of sales during its launch window, and, given that the title is reportedly to enjoy an unprecedented two-year lifecycle, the future looks bright for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 despite these sometimes absurd glitches.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

