Horizon Forbidden West Is Only $35 For Black Friday

Horizon Forbidden West was one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of 2022, and right now you can grab it for its lowest price yet at Walmart. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the heralded open-world adventure are on sale for $35. Amazon was price-matching this deal but has since sold out. It’s certainly possible Walmart will run out of stock, too.

A sequel to 2017’s Zero Dawn, Forbidden West launched in February this year. Players control Aloy, performed by Ashly Burch, a skilled hunter who does battle against massive animal-like machines. As the game’s title suggests, Forbidden West takes players into the western United States after an apocalyptic event.

“Horizon Forbidden West does a lot more right than it does wrong. It might be jam-packed with stuff to see, do, know, and remember, but when its many systems come together, it can be a beautiful, exciting, and delightful open-world experience,” GameSpot said in our 8/10 Forbidden West review.

