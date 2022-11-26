I ditched my central heating and swapped it for an electric throw

Energy bills have soared and as winter draws in people are vowing not to switch the central heating on – no matter how cold it gets.

The typical UK household uses 2,900 kWh of electricity and 12,000 kWh of gas a year, according to Ofgem.

Even with the Government’s energy support help of £66 a month until March 2023, energy bills are still around twice as high as they were this time last year.

While I have always managed to keep my bills quite low, I’m also hesitant to put the central heating on this year.

