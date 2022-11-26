I’m A Celebrity viewers slam Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall’s love-in

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans voiced their disdain at the burgeoning friendship between Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock. The campmates successfully navigated their way through a trial on Friday’s show. However, viewers were unimpressed with their complimentary ways during the Fallen Stars challenge.
The former England rugby union player and Conservative MP have seemingly struck up a surprising bond since joining the camp.
Before the pair set off to their trial, they engaged in a chat some viewers found rather cringe-worthy.
Mike turned to Matt and declared: “You’re the best”, to which the former health secretary jokingly pretended to blush.
He then retorted: “No, you’re the best.”
The pair are in the running to be crowned king of the jungle ahead of the last show in the series on Sunday.
Jill Scott, Mike, Matt and Owen Warner are all in with a chance to win the ITV show.
Seann Walsh was the latest to be booted out of camp.
Former England footballer Jill is currently the favourite with many bookmakers to be victorious.
