I’m A Celebrity viewers slam Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall’s love-in

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans voiced their disdain at the burgeoning friendship between Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock. The campmates successfully navigated their way through a trial on Friday’s show. However, viewers were unimpressed with their complimentary ways during the Fallen Stars challenge.

The former England rugby union player and Conservative MP have seemingly struck up a surprising bond since joining the camp.

Before the pair set off to their trial, they engaged in a chat some viewers found rather cringe-worthy.

Mike turned to Matt and declared: “You’re the best”, to which the former health secretary jokingly pretended to blush.

He then retorted: “No, you’re the best.”