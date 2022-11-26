I’m A Celebrity’s Ant and Dec ‘refuse’ to do Cyclone challenge

Each year, the last four I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants get to take part in the iconic Celebrity Cyclone trial in a bid to win a luxury meal for camp. It has been a regular fixture since 2006 and sees the campmates pelted with air, water and inflatables on a slippery uphill slope. However, as it returns tonight, Ant and Dec have refused to take part again after Dec suffered an injury to his shoulder.

The Geordie presenting duo took on the Cyclone back in 2012 in order to raise money for the charity event Text Santa.

Fellow, I’m A Celebrity contestant Joe Swash welcomed Ant and Dec to the trial area where they were challenged to raise a mammoth £100,000 for charitable causes.

Joe explained: “Each star marker that you reach is worth £25,000, so that’s a total of £100,000 for Text Santa.”

However, the chances of the pair taking on the challenge again seem far from likely as it injured Dec and sent him to physio for six months.

